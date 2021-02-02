7 / 15

Posting an adorable picture for his fan, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose galebi lekar. (Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh 🙏) (She came to the airport with the snacks, without informing her parents. I request her parents to not be mad at her.) Lots of love to you!" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)