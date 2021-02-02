Budget 2021
- Focus on clean air, govt earmarks Rs 2,217 cr for 42 urban centres
- School education takes biggest hit: Govt cuts proposed education spending by Rs 6,000 cr
- Coming soon: A vehicle scrapping policy
- Insurance sector thrown open: FDI hike to 74% sets stage for its takeoff
- Funding tap open, enhanced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for highways sector
- Oppn: People tired of hollow promises, this Budget for corporates
- Government looks at sharp capital expenditure hike
- No new projects for UP, state eyes MSME package hike, Covid corpus
- Covid shadow: Health gets a vaccine shot, water in new ‘well-being’ category
- Markets may cheer but as farm laws show, test is street & House
15 celebrity photos you should not miss todayFebruary 2, 2021 2:58:41 pm
