Arun Vijay: I completed 25 years in the film industry and this wouldn't have happened without the support of family, friends, the press and fans. Karthick Naren is incredibly talented, and Mafia belongs to him. It is an intense film and has a phenomenal plot. Prasanna has got an interesting role to play. He is a wonderful person and a friend to me. Also, I am glad I got to work with Priya Bhavani Shankar. These days, it is hard to find a Tamil-speaking heroine who has great acting skills. Priya has done a neat job, pulling off a performance-oriented role. I asked Karthick Naren if I could watch some video rushes. He insisted that I watch the final theatrical version on Friday. As a team, we are looking forward to watching the audience's reception in theaters.