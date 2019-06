Ayushamnn Khurrana's crime drama Article 15 is just a day away from its release. Before its theatrical release, the makers organised a special screening of the film for Bollywood and television celebrities. Those who came to watch the Anubhav Sinha directorial included Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Vijay Verma, Taapsee Pannu and many others. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)