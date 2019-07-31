Entertainment Gallery Armaan Jain gets engaged to Anissa Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor shares photos Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are childhood buddies. In an earlier interview, Armaan had denied dating Anissa. Armaan Jain recently got engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, and a photo of the dreamy proposal was shared by Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. As Armaan went down on his knee to propose to Anissa, Karisma captured the moment and shared it with the caption, "Congratulations to my favourite cuties." In another photo, Karisma Kapoor posed with the couple. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are childhood buddies. Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of the duo cutting a cake. Armaan Jain is seen wearing the "Groom To Be" sash. Photos of the couple were also shared by Aash Wedding Studio. In the photos, Anissa Malhotra is seen getting emotional after Armaan’s proposal. Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor. A photo of the venue where Armaan proposed Anissa. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Armaan Jain had earlier denied dating Anissa Malhotra. The actor had said Anissa is a childhood friend.