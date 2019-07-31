Toggle Menu Sections
Armaan Jain gets engaged to Anissa Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor shares photoshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/armaan-jain-gets-engaged-to-anissa-malhotra-karisma-kapoor-shares-photos-5865593/

Armaan Jain gets engaged to Anissa Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor shares photos

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are childhood buddies. In an earlier interview, Armaan had denied dating Anissa.

armaan jain engagement

Armaan Jain recently got engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, and a photo of the dreamy proposal was shared by Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. As Armaan went down on his knee to propose to Anissa, Karisma captured the moment and shared it with the caption, "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

karisma kapoor cousin armaan jain engagement

In another photo, Karisma Kapoor posed with the couple. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are childhood buddies.

armaan jain anissa malhotra engagement

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of the duo cutting a cake. Armaan Jain is seen wearing the "Groom To Be" sash.

armaan jain engagement photos

Photos of the couple were also shared by Aash Wedding Studio. In the photos, Anissa Malhotra is seen getting emotional after Armaan’s proposal.

armaan jain girlfriend anissa malhotra photos

Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

armaan jain engagement pics

A photo of the venue where Armaan proposed Anissa. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Armaan Jain had earlier denied dating Anissa Malhotra. The actor had said Anissa is a childhood friend.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Group of 500 Indian pilgrims to travel to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib
2 RRB Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019 update: Check NTPC CBT 1 Exam date, centre, syllabus and pay details
3 Pune: Water released in Mutha river submerges Bhide bridge, throws traffic out of gear