Entertainment Gallery Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades host a baby shower Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades hosted a baby shower on Saturday. Abhishek Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh and Diva Dhawan were seen in the photos along with the happy parents-to-be. Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child together soon. A baby shower was hosted by the parents-to-be on Saturday. Gabriella Demetriades shared this picture with the caption, "Love ya all 💖." The photo features Abhishek Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh and Diva Dhawan apart from the proud parents. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Arjun and Gabriella were twinning in white at the baby shower. (Photo: Hanna Stromgren Khan/Instagram) Arjun and Gabriella pose with the cake. The two were seen relaxing recently in a resort in Maldives during their babymoon. (Photo: Hanna Stromgren Khan/Instagram) The couple's friend Hanna Stromgren Khan shared this picture with the caption, "Beautiful Saturday celebrating baby Deme-Rampal joining us in this world. We can’t wait to meet you ♥️."(Photo: Hanna Stromgren Khan/Instagram) Gabriella is glowing in this photo. (Photo: Hanna Stromgren Khan/Instagram) Arjun donned the hat of a DJ at the bash. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Erika Packard and Gabriella Demetriades. (Photo: Erika Packard/Instagram) Diva Dhawan was seen posing with Gabriella and other guests at the baby shower. (Photo: Diva Dhawan, Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Gabriella shared a selfie with Arjun on her social media handle. Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for a long time now. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Gabriella with the guests. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Arjun Rampal had shared the news of Gabriella's pregnancy on April 23 via social media. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram)