Meet Arjun, Ritu and Onida of Arjun Patiala

Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma on Tuesday shared posters of Arjun Patiala.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, the makers shared posters of Arjun Patiala featuring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, respectively.

Kriti Sanon shared the poster featuring herself and captioned it as, "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se."

Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "muscular nahi cute. With you. For you. Always." alongside the poster that featured him.

Varun Sharma shared his poster on Instagram and wrote, "Karne aaya hoon hungama, saath mein leke full on DRA-MAA! Presenting you, Onida Singh!"

Arjun Patiala went on floors in February last year and was shot majorly in Punjab.

While Kriti Sanon plays a crime journalist in Arjun Patiala, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as a small town cop.

