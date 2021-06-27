13 / 13

Malaika, who was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan, has a son named Arhaan. Talking about Arhaan's reaction to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika had said to HT brunch, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)