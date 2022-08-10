10 / 11

Arjun said, "I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life. She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?" (Photo: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram)