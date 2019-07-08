Toggle Menu Sections
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli chill together ahead of World Cup semi-finalhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-world-cup-semi-final-photos-5821129/

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli chill together ahead of World Cup semi-final

Ahead of the semi-final match on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spend some quality time together in Manchester.

virat anushka photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending quality time together ahead of the World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand. The two were seen in Manchester. (Photo: champ._kohli/Instagram)

virat kohli with anushka sharma in manchester

A few lucky fans met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The two also posed for photos with their fans. (Photo: viratgang/Instagram)

virat kohli with anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spotted exploring cities during the breaks between India's World Cup matches. (Photo: viratgang/Instagram)

virat kohli with anushka sharma photos

We also spotted Anushka Sharma in the stand during India's match against Sri Lanka. (Photo: viratgang/Instagram)

virat kohli instagram

The two are also making sure to post adorable photos on their Instagram accounts. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

anushka sharma instagram

India will take on New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final match on Tuesday. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

