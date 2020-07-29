14 / 24

Virat Kohli captioned the photo, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show . Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother ." (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)