6 / 8

Karan Johar captioned the photo, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)" (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)