1 / 7

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Sui Dhaaga is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. On Friday night, the team wrapped up its shooting schedule. Anushka took to Twitter early this morning and shared a candid moment from the sets. She captioned the photo as, "A truly special film by a truly special story-teller, #SharatKataria.. Mauji and Mamta are coming to tell their story on Sept 28 at a theatre near you." .