Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s West Indies travel diary

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 31-year-old actor said she loves Virat “just because of the human being that he is”. Talking about her marriage, Anushka shared, “I am married to my best friend. I am married to my confidant. I am married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we are together, the world ceases to exist.” (Photo: Anushka Sharma News/Twitter)