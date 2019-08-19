Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s West Indies travel diary

Toggle Menu Sections
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some quality time together in West Indies.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to give us couple goals. We all know that Anushka is on a break from work and having a gala time with her husband. The actor is accompanying Virat on his West Indies tour, and their latest pictures are going viral. Scroll on to see all.

Anushka Sharma shared this photo from Antigua and wrote along, "Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️." Husband Virat Kohli too could not help himself and shared a heart emoji in the comment section. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat Kohli too shared a post recently celebrating his journey since August 18, 2008. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Virat wrote, "From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. 🇮🇳🙏😇. #forevergrateful." (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Recently, Virat and Anushka went out for a desi date. Virat had shared this click on his Instagram story. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

A few more photos of Virushka (as their fans call them) were shared on the fan pages. (Photo: Anushka Sharma News/Twitter)

Anushka and Virat posed with a fan. (Photo: Anushka Sharma News/ Twitter)

Anushka also had a photoshoot for a famous magazine recently and some behind the scenes photos took a round on the fan pages. (Photo: Anushka Sharma News/Twitter)

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 31-year-old actor said she loves Virat “just because of the human being that he is”. Talking about her marriage, Anushka shared, “I am married to my best friend. I am married to my confidant. I am married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we are together, the world ceases to exist.” (Photo: Anushka Sharma News/Twitter)

