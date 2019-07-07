Toggle Menu Sections
Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli and his teammateshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/anushka-sharma-india-world-cup-match-virat-kohli-5819351/

Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli and his teammates

Anushka Sharma made a visit to the stands as team India played against Sri Lanka at the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup. Her photos are being shared on various fan pages.

Anushka Sharma India world cup match Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's better-half and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made a visit to the stands as team India played against Sri Lanka recently at the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup. She was there to cheer for team India and various fan pages have been sharing photos from the event since last evening.

anushka photo 3

Anushka Sharma watches the match. (Photo: virushka_fan/ Instagram)

Anushka Sharma at the match

Anushka cheers for team India. (Photo: / Instagram)

anushka viral video

A video is also going viral where the actor is seen enjoying the match. (Photo: anushkasharma.xx/ Instagram)

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma 3

Anushka took a break from her work schedule to spend some time with Virat ahead of the world cup. (Photo: anushkasharma.xx/ Instagram)

anushka in leeds

Here are some more photos of Anushka from Leeds. (Photo: anushka.galaxy/ Instagram)

Virat, anushka

Before this match, Virat had taken some time off from his busy schedule for wife Anushka. "Mr and Mrs 💑❤," read this image's caption. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

Anushka Sharma photo

Anushka had shared this photo with the caption, "Seal the silly moments ❣️." (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

anushka virat with fans

Anushka and Virat pose with fans. (Photo: anushka.galaxy/ Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Explained: What does it mean for India to become a $5-trillion economy
2 Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president
3 UPSC CDS II 2019 applications closing soon: Check how to apply, salary and other details