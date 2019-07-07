Entertainment Gallery Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli and his teammates Anushka Sharma made a visit to the stands as team India played against Sri Lanka at the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup. Her photos are being shared on various fan pages. Indian skipper Virat Kohli's better-half and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made a visit to the stands as team India played against Sri Lanka recently at the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup. She was there to cheer for team India and various fan pages have been sharing photos from the event since last evening. Anushka Sharma watches the match. (Photo: virushka_fan/ Instagram) Anushka cheers for team India. (Photo: / Instagram) A video is also going viral where the actor is seen enjoying the match. (Photo: anushkasharma.xx/ Instagram) Anushka took a break from her work schedule to spend some time with Virat ahead of the world cup. (Photo: anushkasharma.xx/ Instagram) Here are some more photos of Anushka from Leeds. (Photo: anushka.galaxy/ Instagram) Before this match, Virat had taken some time off from his busy schedule for wife Anushka. "Mr and Mrs 💑❤," read this image's caption. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram) Anushka had shared this photo with the caption, "Seal the silly moments ❣️." (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) Anushka and Virat pose with fans. (Photo: anushka.galaxy/ Instagram)