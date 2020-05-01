- Make sure no patient is turned away: Delhi, Maharashtra to private hospitals
- 'Yes, yes I have': Trump claims to have proof that coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab
- Delhi: Active cases in most containment zones, curbs to stay post lockdown
- In Karnataka, worry over spurt in corona cases among SARI patients
- Punjab: 183 Nanded pilgrims test positive, vilification fears rise
- At 1,000 deaths, only Germany had conducted more COVID-19 tests than India
- Maharashtra: 52-year-old first Covid patient to undergo plasma therapy dies
- In Pune, lockdown to be relaxed in least-affected areas after May 3
Celebrity social media photos: Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and othersPublished: May 1, 2020 8:02:45 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt extends lockdown for two more weeks: Here are the new guidelines, what's allowed, what's not
- Armed forces to conduct flypast to thank Covid warriors, says CDS Rawat
- EntertainmentMrs Serial Killer movie review: The Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer is beyond ghastly
- EntertainmentStreaming in May 2020: Mrs Serial Killer, Baarish 2, Paatal Lok and others
- TrendingWatch: US Navy and Air Force aerobatic jets fly over cities in tribute to healthcare workers
- TrendingWatch: Chinese delivery man moved to tears after customer orders cake for him
- SportsIndia displaced as top Test side for first time since 2016
- SportsBWF World Championships rescheduled to end of 2021
- OpinionLoss of great artiste helps in understanding the loss any death represents
- More deaths than are counted in West Bengal
- LifestyleRadhika Apte: Thin or curvy, love yourself the way you are
- TechnologyPhotographing people during Covid-19 with FaceTime