11 / 11

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an artwork by @swapnilmpawar with a caption that read, "Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it ... I’m an Agent of Chaos!” - Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker." (Photo: Ayushmann Khurana/Instagram)