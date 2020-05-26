3 / 8

Karan Johar thanked Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra for the best gift on his birthday. He shared a long post where he wrote, "I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ....yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received ...he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it....it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life....I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!! Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) i love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head! Both of you are in my heart forever!️" (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)