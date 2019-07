"Marriage was a natural progression. I have always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I am happy that more actresses have tied the knot. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It is so beautiful to see happy couples together," the 31-year-old actor added. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)