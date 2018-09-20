5 / 7

Varun Dhawan on women in the industry : Whenever we discuss stars or superstars, we rank male actors first. We never put female actors. Why? That is the disadvantage of our industry. Once we start giving recognition to the stardom of a female actor, a lot of pressure is going to go off from male actors' shoulders. 2018 is the best year of our industry also because of female actors. (Source: Photo by Pradip Das)