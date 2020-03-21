COVID19
- Coronavirus: Days after partying, visiting malls, Andhra man tests positive
- Tourist free of coronavirus dies of heart failure; panic in Bhilwara
- Odisha: AIIMS doctors accuse senior of hiding son’s COVID-19 status
- Case in a Mumbai slum: Officials hit tracking hurdle
- Horoscope Today, March 21, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Janata curfew should be extended for two weeks: Dr Arvind Kumar
- Coronavirus: Stranded in Iran, Indian fishermen await rescue
- Punjab to put notices on doors of those quarantined; addresses, names online
- Give mid-day meals or food security allowance, Centre tells states
- Kerala reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases, state’s total now 40
- Delhi: As fear spreads, educational institutions extend shutdown beyond March
Celebrity social media photos: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and othersPublished: March 21, 2020 3:35:49 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India to test patients with severe acute respiratory infections, including pneumonia
- Coronavirus: UP launches scheme to disburse Rs 1,000 per month to daily wage workers
- EntertainmentKamal Haasan on coronavirus outbreak: Act responsibly and take preventive measures
- Entertainment10 feel good Marathi movies to watch online during self isolation
- Trending'Isolation's going well': Mom finds toddler covered in paint amid coronavirus lockdown
- TrendingCoronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle comics now available for free to help with self-quarantine
- SportsStories from a storied career: How PK affected lives
- SportsPK Banerjee, the Prince Charming of Indian football, departs
- OpinionCovid-19 nudges India to pursue regional cooperation through both SAARC and BIMSTECv
- An Expert Explains: Why airports make you ill and what to do about it
- LifestyleKorean skincare: Why tea tree oil is a must have ingredient
- TechnologyThese apps and YouTube channels will help you workout at home