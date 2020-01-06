Anurag Kashyap, Sushant Singh, Anubhav Sinha and others protest against JNU violenceUpdated: January 6, 2020 9:37:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesJNU violence: Crime Branch probes 'vital clues' as protests grow; Police, Centre face Opposition wrath
- CitiesJNU Live: BJP, Left supporters face off near Jadavpur university; police resort to baton charge
- EntertainmentMalang trailer: Do not mess with this version of Aditya Roy Kapur
- EntertainmentFilms that define 'the actor' Rajinikanth
- TrendingJoaquin Phoenix's f-bombs, Kate McKinnon's tribute, teary Tom Hanks: Golden Globes 2020's viral moments
- TrendingThe world's oldest woman celebrates her 117th birthday
- 'Such violence against the ethos of this country'
- Sports$250 for every ace and six: Sports fraternity for bushfire
- OpinionRecent legislation threatens the very idea of India. We must raise our voices
- Explained: Delhi elections announced, here's where AAP, BJP, Congress stand
- LifestyleDiet Soda: To drink or not to drink
- TechnologyThis is how OnePlus 8 Lite could look like