After many weeks, another show managed to topple Kundali Bhagya to attain the top slot. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 41, Anupamaa is the most-watched Indian television show. The serial is currently focussing on Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) finding the truth about her husband Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) affair. After Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya took the third slot. In a surprise entry, Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni also found a place in the top five list, followed by comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, SAB TV, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.