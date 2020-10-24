Bihar polls
- Nitish by his side, PM kicks off campaign citing Galwan, Art 370 and ‘naya Bihar’
- Cong high command keeps a tight rein, message: go local
- Rahul attacks PM, Tejashwi keeps focus on Nitish, Bihar
- Raut attacks BJP’s promise to provide free vaccines to people of Bihar
- On rise, women voters outnumber men
- Once Nitish bastion, women ask tough questions: govt distanced from poor
- 108 tribal villages to boycott Bihar polls over ‘police crackdown’
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav: The Yadav face on Nitish side
- 'Chup chaap bungla chhaap': Veteran BJP hand’s new LJP pitch
- Higher education in Bihar: Young voters, but under most heads, a poor report card
- The picture of a university: AMU Kishanganj centre flounders
Anupamaa tops TRP list, Choti Sarrdaarni makes an entry
Best of Express
- Gupkar alliance adopts J&K flag as symbol, Farooq says it's 'anti-BJP, not anti-national'
- Why govt has extended dates for filing income tax returns
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 14 October 24 episode LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentNeha Kakkar marries Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony
- TrendingKolkata: NGO conducts food drive to ensure 'no one sleeps hungry' during Durga Puja
- TrendingWoman orders McDonald's burger, gets ketchup packets instead. Here's why
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- SportsWatch: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to late father-in-law
- OpinionLockdowns don’t work. It is a mystery as to why the world entered one
- The factors that cause Delhi's air quality to dip this time of the year
- Lifestyle'Puja will be complete when Durgas on the road reach home': Artisans in Kolkata
- TechnologyiPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: What is different and which one to buy?