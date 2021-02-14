1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 5, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa continued to be the most-watched Indian television show. It's followed by rural drama Imlie and love story Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While reality show Indian Idol 12 made a surprise entry in the ratings chart at the fourth place, Kundali Bhagya got pushed to the fifth spot.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, Sony SAB, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

