1 / 6

Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya is on a roll. The Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer once again topped the TRP chart according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 40. Anupamaa, which is all set for a big twist, is sitting pretty in the second place. Kumkum Bhagya and India's Best Dancer, respectively, jumped up a slot. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the last show in the top five list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, SAB TV, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.