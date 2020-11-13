Bihar polls
- Narrow margin seats: Tejashwi wants postal ballot recount
- EC counters Tejashwi's claims: norms followed, recount in 1 seat as per process
- SP chief alleges irregularities in Bihar elections
- Bihar elections: More women voters step out; NDA 80% seats in constituencies with higher women turnout
- Up to BJP to decide if LJP should remain in NDA at Centre: Nitish Kumar
- Bihar: Four injured, mosque vandalised during BJP victory march, says police
- Amit Shah: Oppn’s crooked vision finds fault but people with PM Modi
- Rumblings in Congress: CWC member says party’s poor show pulled down MGB
- JDU tally lowest in 15 yrs, Nitish ‘unwilling’ but BJP persuades him to stay Bihar CM
From Anupamaa to Barrister Babu: Five most watched Indian TV showsNovember 13, 2020 6:57:39 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt notifies new rules, makes it tougher for NGOs to get foreign funds
- Atmanirbhar 3.0 last push before Budget? Key theme: spur demand rather than cash in hand
- EntertainmentActor Asif Basra found hanging at Dharamshala residence
- EntertainmentLudo movie review: Hijinks in the time of Corona
- TrendingA woman walked, took a car and metro train to get a sick swan to a clinic
- TrendingAn artist in Brazil is hand painting people’s faces on to masks
- SportsD grade in UAE before touchdown in Australia
- SportsHow Pakistan gamers joined hands for Kashmiri’s Indian PUBG team
- OpinionJoe Biden inherits a divided nation, govt, party. Economy, foreign relations also need immediate healing
- Tax relief until June next year: should you buy a new home now?
- LifestyleJill Biden's blue dress sells out within hours of victory speech event
- TechnologyApple HomePod Mini review: Smart speaker that is smart beyond Siri