As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 44, Anupamaa continues to top the TRP chart. The Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has been presenting high octane drama in its episodes. Reality show India's Best Dancer is placed in the second slot. While Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya managed to sustain their position, Barrister Babu made an entry in the top five shows list this week.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

