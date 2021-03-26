1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Anupamaa continues to top the chart in week 11. The Rajan Shahi production has been keeping its audience entertained with the new love story between Samar and Nandini. After a long wait, Kundali Bhagya is back in competition and attained the second spot. It's followed by Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Sony SAB, Colors, Star Utsav, Sony TV and Zee TV .



Note: Impressions in 000s.

