Star Plus' Anupamaa once again ruled the TRP charts and retained its top slot. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, the Rupali Ganguly starrer is way ahead than other shows. There has been no change in terms of programming from last week as Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took up the following slots in the top five shows list in week 7.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Sony SAB, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

