As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 47, Anupamaa continued to top the TRP list. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya also maintained its second place in the chart. The grand finale of India's Best Dancer raked in big numbers and found itself in the third position. Apart from these shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top five list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Colors, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.