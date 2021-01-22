Must Read
- Milk prices defy seasonal trend as supply pressures build
- SC issues notice on petition against web series ‘Mirzapur’
- Young vs Old: BJP factions clash, vandalise party office in Burdwan
- Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Suvendu for graft allegation
- In a first, UP Defence Corridor to set up pavilion at Aero Show
- Five killed in Serum Institute fire, Covishield production unaffected
- Govt planning to open up coal marketing to streamline process
- Serum Institute fire: Migrant worker from UP raised alarm, among dead
- Pause or repeal farm laws: Govt may have to go back to SC or Parliament
- Farmers draw hard line, reject Centre’s offer to stay laws
- For cricket stars, new test: 2 km in 8.30 minutes
- TN Governor to decide on pardon for Perarivalan in 3-4 days: Centre
- Bhandara hospital fire: Civil surgeon among 4 officials suspended & transferred; contracts of three terminated
Anupamaa continues to top TRP charts, Kundali Bhagya slips downJanuary 22, 2021 4:41:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Congress demands JPC on Arnab WhatsApp chat leak; party president to be elected by June
- Another blow for Mamata Banerjee, forest minister Rajib Banerjee is latest to quit cabinet
- EntertainmentMadam Chief Minister movie review: Richa Chadha's film is strictly passable
- EntertainmentSinger Narendra Chanchal passes away
- TrendingWoman’s gender-neutral playing card deck replaces King, Queen and Jack
- TrendingNASA releases stunning images of Jupiter's northern and southern auroras
- SportsFor cricket stars, new test: 2 km in 8.30 minutes
- SportsShardul Thakur: 'We knew their bowlers weren't rested, and were getting tired'
- OpinionIn the larger interest of Indian cricket, Rahane should lead in Tests
- Sensex @50,000: Why is it happening, and what next for investors?
- LifestyleFive skincare trends set to take 2021 by storm
- TechnologyInterview: Signal COO on why 'privacy is not a passing trend'