Star Plus daily Anupamaa has managed to retain its top position on the TRP chart. The Rupali Ganguly starrer continued to be the most watched Indian television show, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, in week 2. Social drama Imlie and romantic show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are also becoming quite a favourite as they gain high numbers every week. Kundali Bhagya dropped down to the fourth spot while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on the top five list after a long time.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

