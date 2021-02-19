1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Star Plus' Anupamaa continues to be the most watched Indian television show. The Rupali Ganguly-starrer has been keeping the audience impressed with its intense drama. Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein also managed to sustain their spots on the TRP list. While Indian Idol exited its slot, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also part of the top five shows in week 6.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, Sony SAB, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

