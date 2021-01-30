1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is on a roll. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings in week 3, the daily managed to retain its top slot once again. Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also held on to their position on the TRP list. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also found a place in the top five shows list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

