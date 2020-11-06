1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 43, Star Plus' Anupamaa is still the most-watched Indian television show. Kundali Bhagya too managed to hold on to its second position. Saath Nibhana Saathiya bowed out of the TRP chart this week. Other shows in the top five list include Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Choti Sarrdaarni.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, Zee TV, SAB TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.