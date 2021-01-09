Must Read
- Facing high drop-out rate, Bihar to track each student till UG level
- UGC paves way for IoEs to set up campuses abroad
- Delhi Confidential: Keeping in touch
- Across farm commodities: Growth silver lining but food inflation may be dark cloud
- A village in Uttarakhand dumps tradition, puts curbs on liquor
- US tweaks H1B visa rules again, higher wage is key factor now
- No headway, Govt wants us to go to SC or form panel: Farmer unions; next round of talks Jan 15
- Aurangzeb not secular, says Uddhav Thackeray, spars with Cong over Aurangabad
- Opposition slams govt: Show compassion to farmers, not rules
- Delhi HC notice over revealing identity of Hathras rape victim
- Pelosi says House will move to impeach Trump if he doesn’t resign 'immediately'
- Explained: The return of bird flu
Anupamaa and Imlie top TRP listJanuary 9, 2021 3:49:44 pm
Best of Express
- Indonesia passenger plane loses contact shortly after takeoff
- Chinese soldier apprehended on the Indian side of LAC in Ladakh
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Satish Kaushik movies
- EntertainmentEijaz has been the most real person on Bigg Boss 14, says brother Imran
- TrendingOdisha transport dept changes bus timings to help boy reach school on time
- TrendingAs Twitter bans Donald Trump's account permanently, it's raining memes online
- SportsINDvAUS: Australia tighten noose with 197-run lead as India falter on Day 3
- SportsIndia lodge official complaint over alleged racist abuse from SCG crowd
- OpinionWhen history is written, US courts may be singled out for protecting nation’s election integrity
- Most countries support their farmers. Where does India stand?
- LifestyleFrom first picture on camera roll to cheat meal: Deepika Padukone shares these six slices of life
- TechnologyLG Wing review: A small extra screen that adds huge value