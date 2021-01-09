1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa ended 2020 on a high note. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, the Star Plus daily topped the TRP list in week 52. Rural-drama Imlie toppled Kundali Bhagya to gain the second spot. Other than that, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Kumkum Bhagya also made it to the top five of the TRP list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.