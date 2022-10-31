Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher celebrate son Sikandar Kher’s birthday
Updated: October 31, 2022 4:55:39 pm
It is Kirron Kher's son Sikandar Kher's 41st birthday. While Sikandar is Kirron's son with his first husband Gautam Berry, Sikandar shares an amazing bond with Anupam Kher. Scroll to see some family photos of the family together.
"Happy birthday dearest darling @sikandarkher. God bless you with a long, healthy, happy and successful life. May each day be fulfilling . I love you forever.♥️♥️," shared Kirron Kher. (Photo: Kirron Kher/Instagram)
In reply to mom Kirron Kher's post, Sikandar Kher wrote, "And I love you forever Ma ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Kirron Kher/Instagram)
Anupam Kher too shared some old and new photos of the birthday boy. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
"Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life!," wrote Anupam Kher. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
"You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always! ❤️🕉 #Sikandar #BirthdayBoy," added Anupam Kher. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Sikandar Kher replied saying, "Dad thank you so much and love you too much ❤️." (Photo: Sikandar Kher/Instagram)
Sikandar Kher often shares photos and videos with Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher. (Photo: Sikandar Kher/Instagram)
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Sikandar Kher! (Photo: Sikandar Kher/Instagram)