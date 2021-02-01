Budget 2021
- Senior citizens above 75 exempted from filing I-T returns: Finance Minister
- Budget 2021: Poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala and Assam get road, metro projects
- Budget 2021: Rs 35,000 crore allotted for Covid-19 vaccines
- Sitharaman launches 'PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana' to strengthen healthcare system
- Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms in taxation, no changes in income tax slabs
- Budget 2021 Highlights: Rs 35,000-cr shot for vaccine, no changes in income tax slabs
- Explained: What top Budget 2021 proposals are trying to do
- Income Tax Slabs and Rates Live: Senior citizens, NRIs get tax exemptions
10 celebrities who made funny faces for the #AreYouFineChallengeFebruary 1, 2021 4:03:15 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessDalal Street cheers Budget 2021 as Sensex closes 2,315 points higher
- Explained: What top Budget 2021 proposals are trying to do
- EntertainmentMohanlal returns for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3
- EntertainmentToday's songs lack poetry, composition and voice: Shaan
- TrendingBatsman strips to replace abdomen guard in BBL match, video leaves netizens in splits
- TrendingVideo of birds being released from crammed cage goes viral
- SportsAjinkya Rahane: 'Virat is captain now, happy to take a back-seat again'
- SportsBCCI will let fans back in stadium for Motera Test on February 24
- OpinionGDP in 2021-22 will be about 10 per cent below where it would have been without the pandemic
- What has led to the coup in Myanmar?
- LifestyleVirat, Anushka name their daughter 'Vamika'; do you know its meaning?
- TechnologySkullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: Good option for Rs 2,999