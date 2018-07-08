1 / 6

June was a mixed bag for Hollywood and pretty tame, as far as summer months go. July, however, has a few big, promising releases with lots of variety including superhero movies, action movies, animated movies and more. Barring some exceptions, one does not get to see high-concept, arthouse sort of movies in summer, a season that is known for good-looking, CGI heavy blockbusters that people watch while munching popcorn - thus the term 'popcorn movies'. But it is okay. The mind needs a break every once in a while. Here are five movies that no movie buff worth his or her salt should miss this month.