Evangeline Lilly, best known for ABC TV series Lost, Hobbit trilogy and Ant-Man films, is currently in India. The actor has been posting pictures from different tourist spots in New Delhi. Lilly essays the character of Hope van Dyne or Wasp in the Ant-Man films. She also appeared in the role in Avengers: Endgame. The actor played elf Tauriel in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy. In Lost, she played the starring role of Kate Austen. Photo: (Evangeline Lilly/Instagram)