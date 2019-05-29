Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy give major couple goals, see romantic getaway photos

Toggle Menu Sections
Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are on a much-needed break. The photos from the vacation have been shared on social media.

Naagin 3 is over and Anita Hassanandani, along with husband Rohit Reddy, is on a much-needed break. The photos from the vacation have been shared on social media. Scroll to see all photos.

Anita Hassanandani has been sharing many videos and photos on her Instagram story. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy shared this picture and wrote, "She said it wasn’t post-worthy! I posted it anyway, coz we look our mad-selves! ✈️ #hochiminhcity #VacayMode." (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

"Sit long, Talk much, Laugh often!," wrote the doting husband with this picture collage. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

"She’s the type of flower, That can still grow, After a forest fire," read the image caption. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy shared more information about the trip. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Day3 well spent at @intercontinentaldanang with wifey @anitahassanandani ... 7days and 5 more cities to go!" (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani also shared this photo. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy flaunted his bod. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy shared more pictures on his Instagram account. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

The couple got to visit the CU Chi Tunnel in Vietnam. Sharing this photo, Anita wrote, "AK47 M16 Shooting on a holiday Shooting at work.......clearly I’m a shooter!!! Obviously I enjoy the latter." (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

"Exciting day getting to know all about the Vietnam War, at the #cuchitunnels ... Got a chance to fire an AK47 and an M16 too....," wrote Rohit sharing this picture. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy seem to be enjoying each other's company. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Here are some more amazing photos of Anita Hassanandani. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

"We all know my point of focus," wrote Anita as she posed with hubby Rohit. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

"#vintagelovers," wrote Rohit sharing this photo. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

