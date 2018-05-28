1 / 15

Anita Hassanandani aka Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shagun, who will also be seen in the supernatural drama show Naagin 3 soon, has a reason to rejoice as she has become the proud owner of a big house in Mumbai. Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy hosted a house warming party for their close buddies from the industry and here are the inside pictures. (Source: Photo by Instagram)