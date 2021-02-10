Latest news
- RLD takes a dig at PM, says he’s a stoic when it comes to farmers
- Porn movies racket: Mumbai police lodge second FIR; eight arrested so far
- As donations dwindle, women farmers from Punjab hope to revive Singhu site
- Bombay HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO to Feb 15
- Bhandara fire: Maharashtra hospital gets Rs 1.53 cr to rebuild gutted newborn unit
- Uttarakhand flash flood: Amit Shah apprises House of situation
- UP govt forms 3-member panel to coordinate relief ops with Uttarakhand
Ektar Kapoor, Mushtaq Shiekh and others celebrate arrival of Anita Hassanandani’s baby boyFebruary 10, 2021 10:26:44 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- TechnologyHave blocked ‘a portion’ of accounts identified by govt: Twitter blogpost
- No gender, religion bias in orders by district courts, finds study
- EntertainmentOscars 2021: Bittu makes it to Live Action Short Film shortlist
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut: I snubbed Filmfare just how Marlon Brando snubbed Oscars
- TrendingWatch: Kiren Rijiju sings for Army jawans, video impresses many online
- TrendingWoman goes viral after she uses adhesive glue on hair as hairspray runs out
- SportsMunita, daughter of construction labourer, breaks under-20 race walk record
- SportsBack to earth with a rude jolt: England humbles India with a 227-run win
- OpinionClosing the health gap
- Glacial lakes: risks, solutions
- LifestyleUK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to first child, a baby boy
- TechnologyTwitter says it has blocked 'a portion' of accounts identified by govt