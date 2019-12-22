1 / 8

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani attended an art auction for The Gyaan Project, which is a collaboration of Rooshad Shroff's design studio and Citta Foundation, to benefit the Rajkumari Ratnavati School in Jaisalmer. The event took place in Mumbai on December 21. (Photo: APH Images)