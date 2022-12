1 / 19

Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 was hosted in Mumbai last night. The celebrities who made it to the event were: Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, and Sakshi Tanwar. Gauahar Khan made her first public appearance after the pregnancy announcement. Scroll to see all photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)