Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others celebrate Reena Marwah’s birthday

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and other family members attended Reena Marwah's birthday celebration on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

mohit marwah at reena marwah birthday

Mohit Marwah celebrated his mother Reena Marwah's birthday on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

anil kapoor at reena marwah birthday

The celebration was attended by Anil Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

boney kapoor at reena marwah birthday

Boney Kapoor was also spotted at the birthday bash.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

khushi kapoor at reena marwah birthday

Joining Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor was Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rhea kapoor at reena marwah birthday

Rhea Kapoor flashes a smile for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sanjay kapoor at reena marwah birthday

Sanjay Kapoor strikes a pose with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shanaya kapoor at reena marwah birthday

Our shutterbugs clicked Shanaya Kapoor at Reena Marwah's birthday celebration as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

