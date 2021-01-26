7 / 9

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she wished her fans on Republic Day. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Swatantrata Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay" (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Twitter)