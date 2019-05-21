Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others Ananya Panday, Saif Ili khan, Malaika arora, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karisma Kapoor and a few others were clicked by our photographer. Ananya Panday clicked at Filmalaya Studio. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika and sister Amrita Arora at Diva Yoga. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug caught Saif Ali Khan at a studio in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde snapped post her gym session. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kon Honaar Crorepati was launched on Angriya Cruise. The game show will be hosted by director Nagraj Manjule and will be telecast on Sony Marathi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher attended the trailer launch of One Day. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana promoted Article 15 in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Karisma Kapoor in Bandra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visited Bastian. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor is busy with the promotions of India's Most Wanted. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Khan snapped at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)