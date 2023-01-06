Zoya also shared a photo with Vedang Raina and Navya's brother and The Archies' star Agstya Nanda and wrote, "Dreamers #calling2023 #dancenight #favboys @vedangraina #agastyananda." (Photo: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)
Zoya also shared a photo of Ananya and Navya, and wrote, "Who Says We Are Not In Honolulu #luauparty🌺 #happygirlsaretheprettiest @navyananda @ananyapanday." (Photo: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)
Vedang Raina shared photos as the stars spent time on a yacht. (Photo: Vedang Raina/Instagram)
Vedang Raina's all smiles with Navya. (Photo: Vedang Raina/Instagram)
Ananya too was seen 'setting the tone for 2023'. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Sharing the first set of photos from the location, Ananya wrote, "I’ll call this one happiness ☺️." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
"2023 I’m ready 🤍🤍🤍🤍 are you????? 🧿," wrote Ananya. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)