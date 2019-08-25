Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karisma Kapoor and others

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor among others shared their latest photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared her photos as she debuted at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana shared photos as he walked the ramp at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

arjun kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wrote sharing the photo, "Mirror mirror (not)on the wall !!! #aboutlastnight #lakmefashionweek2019 #vanitywalapic." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor wrote sharing this, "#sunday with chanel 🐶❤️." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's photo caption read, "GoodMorning 💋 #sunday #mood." (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor shared her 'Sunday moOd 🙆‍♀️' too. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)

Genelia

Genelia D'Souza also shared this click of herself today. (Photo: Genelia D'Souza/ Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani shared a click from the Nach Baliye 9 sets. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looks lovely. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

