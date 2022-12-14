Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
December 14, 2022 3:35:25 pm
Ananya Panday and Chunky Pandey flew down to Qatar to attend FIFA semi final match between Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur too was seen flying to Qatar for FIFA semi finals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ananya poses for a photo.
Sanjay Kapoor also joined Ananya Panday and Chunky Pandey to Qatar for FIFA semi finals with his daughter and actor Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Chunky Pandey showed off the interiors of the flight he and his family took to fly to Qatar. (Photo: Chunky Pandey/ Instagram)
Ananya Panday supported Argentina in the FIFA Semi Final match on Tuesday, she also donned the team's t-shirt. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)
Ananya Kapoor's best friend and upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor too cheered for the winning team at the FIFA world Cup semi final match on Tuesday. (Photo: Sanjay kapoor/ Instagram)
Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's families supported Argentina in the semi final match against Croatia. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/ Instagram)
Sania Mirza's sister Anam shared a picture from FIFA semi finals where the two sisters were seen sitting with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, and Bollywood actors Kunal Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur. (Photo: Anam Mirza/ Instagram)