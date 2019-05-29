Toggle Menu Sections
Amy Jackson is enjoying her babymoon in Marrakechhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/amy-jackson-babymoon-marrakech-photos-5753896/

Amy Jackson is enjoying her babymoon in Marrakech

Amy Jackson recently entered the 22nd week of pregnancy and is quite excited about it.

Amy Jackson is in Marrakech, Morocco. The actor is enjoying her babymoon in the city and has been sharing photos on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into her vacation. (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

2.0 actor Amy Jackson looked like a dream in a photo she shared on her Instagram account. She captioned it as, "Good morning Paradise". (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

In another photo, Amy Jackson looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green cocktail dress. (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

Amy Jackson definitely knows how to put the best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

Amy Jackson, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, recently announced on Instagram that she has entered the 22nd week of pregnancy. The actor seemed extremely excited about it. (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

