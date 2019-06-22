Remembering Amrish Puri: Rare photos of the iconic Bollywood villain

Amrish Puri was one of Indian cinema's most respected actors, and is still remembered for his iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India. The actor was born on June 22, 1932, and today would have been his 87th birthday. Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, and was an important figure not only in Bollywood but in Indian theatre as well. He worked with renowned playwrights like Satyadev Dubey and Girish Karnad. Here are some rare photos of Amrish Puri from the Express Archive. (Express archive photo)